GoldMint Trading 9.6% Lower This Week (MNTP)

GoldMint (CURRENCY:MNTP) traded 37% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. GoldMint has a market cap of $346,302.46 and approximately $672.00 worth of GoldMint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GoldMint has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar. One GoldMint coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000346 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.35 or 0.00063754 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $463.51 or 0.00886013 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00006806 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004385 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.61 or 0.00047047 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00026974 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,644.66 or 0.05055327 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000203 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00045965 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00016168 BTC.

GoldMint Coin Profile

GoldMint (CRYPTO:MNTP) is a coin. GoldMint’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,914,997 coins. GoldMint’s official website is www.goldmint.io . The Reddit community for GoldMint is /r/goldmintio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoldMint’s official Twitter account is @goldmint_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoldMint’s official message board is blog.goldmint.io

GoldMint Coin Trading

GoldMint can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldMint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldMint should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoldMint using one of the exchanges listed above.

