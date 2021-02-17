Goldstone Resources Limited (GRL.L) (LON:GRL) Shares Gap Down to $12.80

Goldstone Resources Limited (GRL.L) (LON:GRL) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.80 ($0.17), but opened at GBX 11.80 ($0.15). Goldstone Resources Limited (GRL.L) shares last traded at GBX 12 ($0.16), with a volume of 541,275 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 9.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 8.29. The stock has a market cap of £34.03 million and a P/E ratio of -42.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.11.

Goldstone Resources Limited (GRL.L) Company Profile (LON:GRL)

Goldstone Resources Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining of gold and associated elements in West and Central Africa. The company's flagship property is the Akrokeri-Homase Gold project located in south-western Ghana. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

