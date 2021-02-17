Gooch & Housego (LON:GHH) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,130.75

Shares of Gooch & Housego PLC (LON:GHH) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,130.75 ($14.77) and traded as high as GBX 1,308 ($17.09). Gooch & Housego shares last traded at GBX 1,250 ($16.33), with a volume of 15,451 shares traded.

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,262.95 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,130.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.41. The firm has a market cap of £313.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.33.

About Gooch & Housego (LON:GHH)

Gooch & Housego PLC engages in the manufacture and sale of acousto-optics, electro-optics, fiber optics, and precision optics/systems in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Aerospace & Defence, Life Sciences/Biophotonics, and Industrial segments.

