Good Works Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GWAC) Short Interest Update

Good Works Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GWAC) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the January 14th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ:GWAC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.31. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,406. Good Works Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $10.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.21.

In related news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 5,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $59,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 115,337 shares of company stock worth $1,173,166 over the last ninety days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Good Works Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $13,256,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Good Works Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Good Works Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $2,985,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Good Works Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $14,776,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Good Works Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $3,739,000.

About Good Works Acquisition

Good Works Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

