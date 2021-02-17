Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) Trading Up 0.8%

Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOOD) shares were up 0.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$12.50 and last traded at C$12.12. Approximately 613,796 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 895,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.02.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FOOD shares. Raymond James set a C$14.00 price target on shares of Goodfood Market and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from C$12.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from C$11.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from C$12.75 to C$14.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.38.

Get Goodfood Market alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.25, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$12.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.36. The stock has a market cap of C$822.16 million and a P/E ratio of -466.15.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat and breakfast meals, which include ready-to-blend smoothies and other breakfast items, prepared meals, cooked meats and sides, and salads and soups; and private-label grocery items in various categories, such as bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, and kitchen essentials, as well as olive oil, juice, and chocolate cookies.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Goodfood Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodfood Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.