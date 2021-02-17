GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Short Interest Update

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,100,000 shares, a decline of 21.2% from the January 14th total of 12,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 28.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered GoodRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen upped their price target on GoodRx from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised GoodRx from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Guggenheim began coverage on GoodRx in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on GoodRx from $60.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the 3rd quarter worth about $701,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,280,000. Asset Management Corp IL ADV boosted its stake in shares of GoodRx by 129.7% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 14,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 8,325 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the 3rd quarter worth about $527,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,153,000. Institutional investors own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDRX traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.79. 17,118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,824,313. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.87. GoodRx has a 52 week low of $33.51 and a 52 week high of $64.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 19.63 and a current ratio of 19.63.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a prescription drug price comparison platform using data from local and mail-order pharmacies in the United States. It also provides pharmacy coupons to customers. The company offers generic and brand name pricing; alerts clients on manufacturer co-pay cards, pharmacy discounts, and state discount programs; and provides tips on slashing drug prices.

