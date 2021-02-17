Gossip Coin (GOSS) Price Up 17.8% This Week

Gossip Coin (CURRENCY:GOSS) traded up 58.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 17th. One Gossip Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Gossip Coin has traded up 17.8% against the U.S. dollar. Gossip Coin has a total market cap of $50,833.19 and approximately $5.00 worth of Gossip Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Gossip Coin alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00006565 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded up 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 47% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Gossip Coin Coin Profile

GOSS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on May 11th, 2018. Gossip Coin’s total supply is 32,479,221 coins. Gossip Coin’s official website is gossipcoin.net . Gossip Coin’s official Twitter account is @GOSS

Gossip Coin Coin Trading

Gossip Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gossip Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gossip Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gossip Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gossip Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gossip Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.