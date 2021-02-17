GoWithMi (GMAT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.15 Million

GoWithMi (CURRENCY:GMAT) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. Over the last seven days, GoWithMi has traded 23.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. GoWithMi has a market capitalization of $1.15 million and $83,392.00 worth of GoWithMi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoWithMi coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GoWithMi Coin Profile

GMAT is a coin. It launched on August 29th, 2018. GoWithMi’s total supply is 14,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,723,550,000 coins. The official website for GoWithMi is www.gowithmi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GoWithMi is building a complete decentralized location-based services (DLBS) infrastructure. It aims to provide a complete trusted geospatial value exchange service for large-scale commerce from data, computing, personal terminal to commercial ecological, and making value flows multidimensional, safer and smarter, complement the last key component of the blockchain to empower the real economy application. GoWithMi's geospatial consensus ecological network consists of geospatial consensus data production, spatial computing power network, self-organizing geospatial asset node, and business application sharing support platform. Integrated DLBS, super oracle, and consensus map platform, based on the algorithm consensus to motivate participation and achieve benefit for everyone, cross-chain supports all blockchain platforms, one-stop support for all applications that retrieval location-based services, enables offline business to leap into the new era of programmable business, and enters an on-chain and off-chain Turing's complete self-circulation business ecology. “

Buying and Selling GoWithMi

