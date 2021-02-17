GPM Metals (CVE:GPM) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.09

GPM Metals Inc. (CVE:GPM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 81000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.62 million and a P/E ratio of -16.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.07 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 227.49, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

GPM Metals Company Profile (CVE:GPM)

GPM Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a junior mineral exploration company company. The company explores for lead, zinc, and silver deposits. It holds interests in Walker Gossan Project covering an area of approximately 176,000 hectares located in the McArthur Basin Mining District, Australia; and 100% interests in the Rory claim group consisting of 40 staked claims located in the Yukon Territory, Canada.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for GPM Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GPM Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.