Graft Price Up 15.1% Over Last 7 Days (GRFT)

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. During the last week, Graft has traded up 15.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Graft coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Graft has a total market cap of $303,869.62 and $51.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $252.19 or 0.00490772 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 66.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001189 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000848 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000033 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 68.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000130 BTC.

About Graft

Graft (CRYPTO:GRFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,283,584,833 coins and its circulating supply is 591,481,833 coins. Graft’s official message board is medium.com/@graftnetwork . Graft’s official website is www.graft.network . The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork

Buying and Selling Graft

Graft can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graft directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graft should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graft using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

