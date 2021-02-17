Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE.TO) (TSE:GTE) Given New C$2.00 Price Target at Eight Capital

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE.TO) (TSE:GTE) (NYSEMKT:GTE) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Eight Capital to C$2.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Eight Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 57.48% from the company’s previous close.

GTE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE.TO) from C$0.55 to C$0.65 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. National Bank Financial set a C$0.40 target price on Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE.TO) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE.TO) from C$0.70 to C$1.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

Shares of GTE traded down C$0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$1.27. 1,571,189 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,213,721. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.25 and a 1 year high of C$1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.74 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 258.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$466.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 31.0 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

