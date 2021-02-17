Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) were down 7.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.99 and last traded at $1.00. Approximately 26,518,119 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 40,443,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.08.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GTE shares. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from $0.55 to $0.65 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from $0.70 to $1.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Gran Tierra Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.66.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 2.25.

In related news, Director Brooke N. Wade acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.39 per share, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 427,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,764. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp sold 241,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.30, for a total transaction of $72,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,917,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,975,325.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,414,836 shares of company stock valued at $4,510,307 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTE. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 154.0% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 737,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 447,141 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,665,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046,372 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,323,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 648,491 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 454,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 163,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,925,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 264,770 shares in the last quarter. 42.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 31.0 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

