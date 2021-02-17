Granada Gold Mine (CVE:GGM) Shares Gap Down to $0.18

Granada Gold Mine Inc. (CVE:GGM)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at C$0.18, but opened at C$0.17. Granada Gold Mine shares last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 37,500 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of C$17.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.19.

About Granada Gold Mine (CVE:GGM)

Granada Gold Mine Inc, a junior natural resource company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold and silver deposits. The company focuses on the Granada gold mine, which comprises 2 mining leases and 50 mining claims covering an area of 1,474 hectares located in Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Granada Gold Mine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granada Gold Mine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.