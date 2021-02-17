Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.19-6.19 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $925-925 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $924.11 million.Grand Canyon Education also updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.67-1.67 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Grand Canyon Education in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $106.80.

Shares of LOPE traded down $1.77 on Wednesday, reaching $103.35. 412,745 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,866. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.58. Grand Canyon Education has a 12 month low of $57.89 and a 12 month high of $107.51.

In related news, CFO Daniel E. Bachus sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.70, for a total value of $837,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,866,053.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Brian E. Mueller sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.70, for a total transaction of $1,674,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,631,199.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,211 shares of company stock valued at $3,625,145. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

