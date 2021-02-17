Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Issues Q2 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) issued an update on its second quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.09-1.09 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $203-203 million.Grand Canyon Education also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 6.19-6.19 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LOPE shares. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $106.80.

LOPE traded down $1.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.35. The company had a trading volume of 412,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,866. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Grand Canyon Education has a one year low of $57.89 and a one year high of $107.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.43.

In other news, CEO Brian E. Mueller sold 20,000 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.70, for a total value of $1,674,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,227 shares in the company, valued at $25,631,199.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO William Stan Meyer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.41, for a total transaction of $904,100.00. Insiders sold a total of 42,211 shares of company stock worth $3,625,145 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

