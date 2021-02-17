Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Updates Q3 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) issued an update on its third quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.32-1.32 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $221-221 million.Grand Canyon Education also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 6.19-6.19 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LOPE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $106.80.

Shares of NASDAQ LOPE traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $103.35. The stock had a trading volume of 412,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,866. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.58. Grand Canyon Education has a twelve month low of $57.89 and a twelve month high of $107.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.43.

In other news, CEO Brian E. Mueller sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.70, for a total value of $1,674,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,631,199.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO William Stan Meyer sold 10,000 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.41, for a total transaction of $904,100.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,211 shares of company stock worth $3,625,145. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

