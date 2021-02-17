Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Updates Q4 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) updated its fourth quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.11-2.11 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $266-266 million.Grand Canyon Education also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 6.19-6.19 EPS.

Shares of LOPE stock traded down $1.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 412,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,866. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.72 and a 200-day moving average of $88.43. Grand Canyon Education has a 52 week low of $57.89 and a 52 week high of $107.51.

LOPE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Grand Canyon Education from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $106.80.

In related news, CEO Brian E. Mueller sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.70, for a total transaction of $1,674,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,631,199.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO William Stan Meyer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.41, for a total value of $904,100.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,211 shares of company stock worth $3,625,145. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

