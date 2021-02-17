Graviocoin Trading 19.3% Higher This Week (GIO)

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. One Graviocoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0432 or 0.00000083 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Graviocoin has traded 19.3% higher against the US dollar. Graviocoin has a market cap of $3.12 million and approximately $1,119.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $230.69 or 0.00443475 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000100 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 198.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001013 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003055 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000310 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002461 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 123.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Graviocoin Profile

Graviocoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 tokens. The official website for Graviocoin is www.gravio.net . Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Buying and Selling Graviocoin

Graviocoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviocoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graviocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

