Graviocoin Trading 3.7% Lower Over Last Week (GIO)

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 17th. One Graviocoin token can now be bought for about $0.0424 or 0.00000083 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Graviocoin has a total market capitalization of $3.06 million and approximately $1,403.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Graviocoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $222.93 or 0.00437850 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000104 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000358 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Graviocoin Token Profile

Graviocoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 tokens. Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net . Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Buying and Selling Graviocoin

Graviocoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviocoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graviocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Graviocoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graviocoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.