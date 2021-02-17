GravityCoin (GXX) Price Hits $0.0269

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. One GravityCoin token can now be purchased for $0.0269 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GravityCoin has a market cap of $140,970.77 and approximately $957.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GravityCoin has traded 20.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.93 or 0.00061022 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 27.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.23 or 0.00317650 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001044 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.28 or 0.00082708 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.63 or 0.00071903 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.57 or 0.00083255 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $233.46 or 0.00446117 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,031.83 or 0.87963675 BTC.

GravityCoin Profile

GravityCoin’s total supply is 5,242,875 tokens. The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GravityCoin is www.gravitycoin.io . GravityCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@gravitycoin

Buying and Selling GravityCoin

GravityCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

