Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $748.40 Million

Equities analysts expect Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) to announce $748.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gray Television’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $734.00 million and the highest is $762.80 million. Gray Television reported sales of $579.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gray Television will report full year sales of $2.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.35 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Gray Television.

Get Gray Television alerts:

GTN has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Gray Television from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Gray Television from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

GTN stock opened at $18.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.99. Gray Television has a 12 month low of $8.53 and a 12 month high of $22.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.06.

In other Gray Television news, EVP Kevin Paul Latek sold 18,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total transaction of $341,873.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 327,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,075,695.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gray Television by 121.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,249,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,347,000 after buying an additional 685,905 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Gray Television by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,095,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,603,000 after buying an additional 85,445 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Gray Television by 14,983.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 943,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after buying an additional 937,543 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gray Television by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 907,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,235,000 after buying an additional 377,470 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Gray Television by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 901,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,121,000 after buying an additional 32,815 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, Circle, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

Featured Article: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gray Television (GTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.