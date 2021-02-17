Greatland Gold plc (GGP.L) (LON:GGP) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $29.77

Greatland Gold plc (GGP.L) (LON:GGP)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 29.77 ($0.39) and traded as low as GBX 20.05 ($0.26). Greatland Gold plc (GGP.L) shares last traded at GBX 21.20 ($0.28), with a volume of 99,790,964 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of £889.13 million and a PE ratio of -212.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 6.54 and a quick ratio of 6.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 29.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 24.23.

In other Greatland Gold plc (GGP.L) news, insider Gervaise Heddle purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 22 ($0.29) per share, with a total value of £110,000 ($143,715.70).

Greatland Gold plc engages in the exploration and development of natural resources in the United Kingdom and Australia. It explores for gold, nickel, cobalt, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Paterson project, Panorama project, Ernest Giles project, and Bromus project located in Western Australia.

