Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Shares Sold by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 335,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 85,275 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 0.66% of Green Brick Partners worth $7,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Green Brick Partners by 186.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 52,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Green Brick Partners by 47.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,056,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,209,000 after purchasing an additional 980,048 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in Green Brick Partners by 169.6% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 179,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,110,000 after purchasing an additional 112,601 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Green Brick Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $509,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Green Brick Partners by 15.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 8,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Green Brick Partners from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Green Brick Partners from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Green Brick Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

In related news, Director David Einhorn acquired 850,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.55 per share, with a total value of $17,467,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,922 shares in the company, valued at $183,347.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRBK opened at $20.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.66 and a fifty-two week high of $25.05.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

