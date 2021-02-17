Greencore Group (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $7.59

Shares of Greencore Group plc (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.59 and last traded at $7.59, with a volume of 947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.32.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GNCGY. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Greencore Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Greencore Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.16. The firm has a market cap of $999.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.80 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides various products, including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

