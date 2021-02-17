GreenPower Motor Company Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Will End on February 24th (NASDAQ:GP)

GreenPower Motor’s (NASDAQ:GP) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, February 24th. GreenPower Motor had issued 1,860,000 shares in its public offering on August 28th. The total size of the offering was $37,200,000 based on an initial share price of $20.00. After the end of GreenPower Motor’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GP shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of GreenPower Motor from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of GreenPower Motor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of GreenPower Motor from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.

Get GreenPower Motor alerts:

GP stock opened at $30.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $621.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -231.91. GreenPower Motor has a 12-month low of $8.22 and a 12-month high of $34.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.30.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.07). Equities analysts anticipate that GreenPower Motor will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in GreenPower Motor in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in GreenPower Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in GreenPower Motor in the 3rd quarter worth about $137,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in GreenPower Motor by 210.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in GreenPower Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $372,000. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GreenPower Motor

GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for GreenPower Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenPower Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.