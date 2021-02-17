GreenPower Trading Up 24.6% Over Last 7 Days (GRN)

GreenPower (CURRENCY:GRN) traded up 23.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. One GreenPower coin can now be purchased for about $0.0400 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular exchanges. GreenPower has a market cap of $129.11 million and approximately $38,157.00 worth of GreenPower was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GreenPower has traded up 24.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GreenPower Coin Profile

GreenPower’s total supply is 3,294,166,501 coins and its circulating supply is 3,231,699,360 coins. GreenPower’s official Twitter account is @dascoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . GreenPower’s official website is dascoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GREENPOWER has been designed to serve as a global rewards currency. GREENPOWER was developed on Graphene and claims to feature a highly-efficient operating model. The system reportedly confirms transactions in three seconds and has the capacity to process over 100,000 transactions per second. According to the team, the currency has a fixed supply of coins that have been distributed during the past two years to over 150,000 accounts in over 180 countries. GREENPOWER envisions itself as a store-of-value unit at the center of an ecosystem of companies. GREENPOWER is intended to be the currency used as loyalty rewards by millions of merchants worldwide. “

GreenPower Coin Trading

