Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 72,700 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the January 14th total of 90,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, CFO Che Chan Gilbert Loke sold 50,000 shares of Greenpro Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.22, for a total transaction of $111,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,295,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,396,760.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 68.81% of the company’s stock.

Greenpro Capital stock traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.15. 19,754,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,018,839. Greenpro Capital has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.71.

Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter. Greenpro Capital had a negative return on equity of 37.41% and a negative net margin of 59.82%.

Greenpro Capital Corp. provides financial consulting and corporate services to small and medium-size businesses primarily in Hong Kong, Malaysia, and China. It operates in two segments, Service Business and Real Estate Business. The company offers business consulting and corporate advisory services, including cross-border listing advisory, tax planning, advisory and transaction, record management, and accounting outsourcing services; and venture capital related education and support services.

