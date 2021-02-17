GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) Trading Up 18.8%

GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY)’s share price was up 18.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.31 and last traded at $6.90. Approximately 18,362,342 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,175% from the average daily volume of 1,440,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.81.
Several equities analysts recently commented on GSKY shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on GreenSky in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on GreenSky from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut GreenSky from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on GreenSky in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their target price on GreenSky from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.10.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.67.
GreenSky Company Profile (NASDAQ:GSKY)
GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.
