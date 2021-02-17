GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) Trading Up 18.8%

GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY)’s share price was up 18.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.31 and last traded at $6.90. Approximately 18,362,342 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,175% from the average daily volume of 1,440,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.81.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GSKY shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on GreenSky in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on GreenSky from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut GreenSky from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on GreenSky in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their target price on GreenSky from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.10.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of GreenSky by 307.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 10,961 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GreenSky in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of GreenSky in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of GreenSky in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of GreenSky in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. 35.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

