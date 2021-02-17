Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 40,100 shares, a decline of 20.9% from the January 14th total of 50,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 849,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Greenwich LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Greenwich LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Greenwich LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Greenwich LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,162,000.

Separately, Aegis assumed coverage on Greenwich LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock traded up $1.02 on Wednesday, hitting $38.68. The stock had a trading volume of 105,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,315. Greenwich LifeSciences has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $158.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.93.

Greenwich LifeSciences Company Profile

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other human epidermal growth factor receptor 2/neu-expressing (HER2/neu) cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to prevent recurrence of breast cancer following surgery.

