Greif (GEF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Greif (NYSE:GEF) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Greif had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 16.08%. Greif’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect Greif to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GEF opened at $48.06 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.70 and a 200 day moving average of $43.65. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16. Greif has a 12 month low of $23.65 and a 12 month high of $52.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Greif from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

In other news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer bought 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.08 per share, for a total transaction of $260,092.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,709,973.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.74 per share, for a total transaction of $238,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,394 shares in the company, valued at $5,556,649.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 25,450 shares of company stock worth $1,266,545 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.57% of the company’s stock.

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

