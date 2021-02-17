Grenke AG (GLJ.F) (ETR:GLJ) Trading Down 1.9%

Grenke AG (GLJ.F) (ETR:GLJ) shares fell 1.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €31.40 ($36.94) and last traded at €31.40 ($36.94). 191,286 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €32.00 ($37.65).

Separately, Oddo Bhf set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on shares of Grenke AG (GLJ.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €65.75 ($77.35).

Get Grenke AG (GLJ.F) alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is €37.24 and its 200-day moving average price is €42.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 365.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion and a PE ratio of 16.82.

Grenke AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services to small and medium-sized (SME) enterprises in Germany, France, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Leasing, Banking, and Factoring. The company is involved in the leasing activities, such as financing to commercial lessees, rental, service, protection, and maintenance offerings, as well as disposal of used equipment; and small-ticket leasing of IT products, such as PCs, notebooks, servers, monitors, peripheral devices, software, telecommunication and copier equipment, and medical devices, as well as other IT products.

Further Reading: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Grenke AG (GLJ.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grenke AG (GLJ.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.