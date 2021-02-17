Gresham House (LON:GHE) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $811.17

Gresham House plc (LON:GHE) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 811.17 ($10.60) and traded as high as GBX 839 ($10.96). Gresham House shares last traded at GBX 839 ($10.96), with a volume of 67,272 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on GHE. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.45) price objective on shares of Gresham House in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 839 ($10.96) price objective on shares of Gresham House in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 811.17 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 748.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of £267.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.71.

In other news, insider Anthony (Tony) Dalwood sold 37,500 shares of Gresham House stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 823 ($10.75), for a total transaction of £308,625 ($403,220.54).

Gresham House Company Profile (LON:GHE)

Gresham House plc is a publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to individual investors, financial advisers, institutional investors, charities and endowments, family offices, and business owners. The firm invests in the public equity of European markets and United Kingdom. The firm invests in opportunities in private equity markets.

