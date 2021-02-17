GridCoin Reaches Market Cap of $6.52 Million (GRC)

GridCoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. During the last week, GridCoin has traded up 25.6% against the US dollar. GridCoin has a total market cap of $6.52 million and $23,502.00 worth of GridCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GridCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0158 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

GridCoin Coin Profile

GridCoin is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. It launched on October 16th, 2013. GridCoin’s total supply is 442,970,281 coins and its circulating supply is 412,317,249 coins. GridCoin’s official website is www.gridcoin.us. The official message board for GridCoin is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc. The Reddit community for GridCoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GridCoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GridCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GridCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GridCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GridCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

