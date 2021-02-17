Grin Price Tops $0.54 on Top Exchanges (GRIN)

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 17th. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.54 or 0.00001045 BTC on exchanges. Grin has a total market cap of $35.30 million and approximately $7.07 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Grin has traded 20% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51,386.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,819.01 or 0.03539867 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.35 or 0.00442434 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $713.43 or 0.01388371 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $244.91 or 0.00476613 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $252.19 or 0.00490772 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.37 or 0.00321820 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00029587 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 65,714,820 coins. Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Buying and Selling Grin

Grin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

