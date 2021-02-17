Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited Announces Dividend of $0.02 (LON:GR1T)

Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited (LON:GR1T) declared a dividend on Monday, February 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share on Friday, April 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:GR1T traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 52 ($0.68). 20,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,739. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.25, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of £158.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 50.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 33.01. Grit Real Estate Income Group has a 1 year low of GBX 0.56 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 68 ($0.89).

In related news, insider David Love acquired 41,013 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 49 ($0.64) per share, with a total value of £20,096.37 ($26,256.04).

Grit is listed on the London Stock Exchange main market (LSE: GR1T), the Johannesburg Stock Exchange main board (JSE: GTR) and the Stock Exchange of Mauritius Ltd official market (SEM: DEL.N0000). Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited is a leading pan-African real estate company focused on investing in and actively managing a diversified portfolio of assets in carefully selected African countries (excluding South Africa).

