Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) by 27.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,548 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.14% of Grocery Outlet worth $5,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the third quarter valued at about $615,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Grocery Outlet by 30.8% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the third quarter worth about $753,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Grocery Outlet by 178.1% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 228,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,978,000 after purchasing an additional 146,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the third quarter worth about $7,633,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director S. Macgregor Jr. Read sold 307,614 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $11,381,718.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 310,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,482,062. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy sold 6,667 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $283,347.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 49,144 shares in the company, valued at $2,088,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 719,160 shares of company stock worth $28,106,107. 15.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Grocery Outlet stock opened at $42.11 on Wednesday. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $28.11 and a 52-week high of $48.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.37 and a 200 day moving average of $40.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.39.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GO shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grocery Outlet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Grocery Outlet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.82.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, frozen, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care products; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

