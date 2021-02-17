Group Nine Acquisition Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:GNACU) Quiet Period To Expire on February 24th

Group Nine Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:GNACU) quiet period will end on Wednesday, February 24th. Group Nine Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its IPO on January 15th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Group Nine Acquisition’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

OTCMKTS:GNACU opened at $10.56 on Wednesday. Group Nine Acquisition has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $12.00.

Get Group Nine Acquisition alerts:

About Group Nine Acquisition

There is no company description available for Group Nine Acquisition Corp.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Group Nine Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group Nine Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.