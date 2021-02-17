GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Price Target Raised to $77.00

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Lake Street Capital from $60.00 to $77.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 27.10% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Alliance Global Partners cut shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Roth Capital cut shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $40.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRWG opened at $60.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,211.84 and a beta of 3.09. GrowGeneration has a 1-year low of $2.62 and a 1-year high of $67.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.89.

In other GrowGeneration news, CEO Darren Lampert sold 142,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total value of $4,198,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 971,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,739,496.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Monty R. Lamirato sold 7,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total transaction of $223,187.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,595,079.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 748,487 shares of company stock valued at $23,075,797. 13.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRWG. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in GrowGeneration in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the 3rd quarter worth $468,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the 3rd quarter worth $196,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the 3rd quarter worth $479,000. Institutional investors own 51.31% of the company’s stock.

About GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

