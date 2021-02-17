(GRSVU) (OTCMKTS:GRSVU) Stock Price Down 1.1%

(GRSVU) (OTCMKTS:GRSVU) traded down 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.16 and last traded at $11.41. 74,426 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 101,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.54.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.25.

Get (GRSVU) alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in (GRSVU) in the 3rd quarter valued at $24,556,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in (GRSVU) in the third quarter worth approximately $23,391,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of (GRSVU) in the third quarter worth approximately $22,111,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of (GRSVU) in the third quarter worth approximately $20,700,000. Finally, Omni Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of (GRSVU) during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,383,000.

There is no company description available for Gores Holdings V Inc

Read More: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for (GRSVU) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (GRSVU) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.