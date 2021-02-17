Grupo Carso (OTCMKTS:GPOVY) Shares Up 12.1%

Grupo Carso, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPOVY) shares shot up 12.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.22 and last traded at $5.22. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.66.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.20.

Grupo Carso Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GPOVY)

Grupo Carso, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the commercial, industrial, infrastructure and construction, and energy sectors. It operates through Commercial and Consumption, Industrial and Manufacturing, Infrastructure and Construction, and Energy divisions. The company's Commercial and Consumption division operates department stores and boutiques, shops and restaurants, electronic, entertainment, and technology stores under the Sears, Sanborns, iShop, Mixup, Claro Shop, and Saks Fifth Avenue brands.

See Also: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Carso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Carso and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.