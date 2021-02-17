Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,921,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,300 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.51% of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. worth $24,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 43,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. 47.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Grupo Televisa S.A.B. alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on TV. Morgan Stanley downgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.75.

Shares of NYSE:TV opened at $8.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.65, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.38. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $11.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.48.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Company Profile

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities. It provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone services, as well as local and national advertising sales; and data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.