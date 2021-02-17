GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) Shares Gap Down to $8.17

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.17, but opened at $6.37. GTY Technology shares last traded at $6.95, with a volume of 15,511 shares traded.

Separately, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of GTY Technology in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $377.75 million, a PE ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.14.

In other GTY Technology news, Director Charles Wert bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.56 per share, with a total value of $53,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 69,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,135.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director William D. Green bought 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 378,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,916. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in GTY Technology by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,413,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,502,000 after buying an additional 102,757 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in GTY Technology by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 829,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after buying an additional 16,807 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in GTY Technology by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 296,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after buying an additional 4,659 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in GTY Technology by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 181,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in GTY Technology by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 144,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 28,507 shares during the period. 37.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GTY Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:GTYH)

GTY Technology Holdings Inc operates as a software as a service company that offers a cloud-based suite of solutions for the public sector, in North America. The company develops software technologies for the procurement and vendor or supplier sourcing industry in government, public sector, and various highly-regulated commercial vertical markets; content, digital services, and integrated payments via a software-as-a-service platform for government agencies and utility companies.

