Guardant Health (GH) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect Guardant Health to post earnings of ($0.44) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ GH opened at $173.24 on Wednesday. Guardant Health has a 12 month low of $55.90 and a 12 month high of $181.07. The stock has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.70 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $153.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.45.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.55.

In related news, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.39, for a total value of $23,758,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,129,518 shares in the company, valued at $495,684,356.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Amirali Talasaz sold 201,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.76, for a total transaction of $32,653,035.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,380,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,109,311.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 981,391 shares of company stock worth $156,505,110. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.