Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI) Trading Down 6.9%

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) shares traded down 6.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.04 and last traded at $1.08. 14,080,608 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 39,965,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.16.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.38.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Guardion Health Sciences stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 253,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Guardion Health Sciences at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty health sciences company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Medical Foods and Medical Devices. The Medical Foods segment offers Lumega-Z, a medical food that replenishes and restores the macular protective pigment; and GlaucoCetin, a vision-specific medical food to support and protect the mitochondrial function of optic nerve cells, as well as improve blood flow in the ophthalmic artery in patients with glaucoma.

