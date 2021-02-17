Guess’ (NYSE:GES) Hits New 52-Week High at $25.85

Shares of Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.85 and last traded at $25.42, with a volume of 898159 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.12.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GES. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guess’ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Guess’ from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Guess’ from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.60.

The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.87 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.58.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.53. Guess’ had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a positive return on equity of 0.03%. The firm had revenue of $569.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Guess’, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GES. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of Guess’ in the 4th quarter worth about $24,813,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Guess’ in the 4th quarter worth about $6,446,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in shares of Guess’ by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 732,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,573,000 after buying an additional 212,830 shares during the last quarter. Brant Point Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Guess’ in the 4th quarter worth about $2,975,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in shares of Guess’ in the 4th quarter worth about $2,828,000. Institutional investors own 66.66% of the company’s stock.

About Guess’ (NYSE:GES)

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

