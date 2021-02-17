Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund (NYSE:GGM) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $20.23

Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund (NYSE:GGM)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.23 and traded as high as $20.66. Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund shares last traded at $20.52, with a volume of 98,675 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.96.

Get Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.1813 dividend. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,098,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its stake in Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $350,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 3,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000.

About Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund (NYSE:GGM)

Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in credit securities that include debt securities and loans and investments with economic characteristics similar to fixed-income securities, debt securities and loans.

Read More: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.