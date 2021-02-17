Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) Short Interest Update

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 350,500 shares, an increase of 21.2% from the January 14th total of 289,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 253,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of NYSE GOF traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.31. 1,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,506. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.68. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $10.42 and a 12 month high of $21.10.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.1821 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.76%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 14,165 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 1.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,450 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 2.3% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 58,524 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth $47,000.

About Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives such as writing covered call and put options to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

