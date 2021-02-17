Gulf Investment Fund plc (GIF.L) (LON:GIF) Shares Gap Down to $1.41

Gulf Investment Fund plc (GIF.L) (LON:GIF)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.41 ($0.02), but opened at GBX 1.35 ($0.02). Gulf Investment Fund plc (GIF.L) shares last traded at GBX 1.35 ($0.02), with a volume of 25 shares.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.43 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.32.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%.

Qatar Investment Fund plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Epicure Managers Qatar Limited. The fund is co-managed by Qatar Insurance Company SAQ. It invests in public equity markets of Qatar. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Qatar Exchange Index.

