Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (GKP.L) (LON:GKP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $99.96

Shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (GKP.L) (LON:GKP) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 99.96 ($1.31) and traded as high as GBX 171.40 ($2.24). Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (GKP.L) shares last traded at GBX 168 ($2.19), with a volume of 1,294,240 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £353.42 million and a P/E ratio of -26.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 142.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 99.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.87, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.64.

About Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (GKP.L) (LON:GKP)

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and the United Kingdom. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of 283 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.

