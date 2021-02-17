GW&K Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,242,875 Shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 68.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,056,002 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,242,875 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $18,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,189,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,553,000 after buying an additional 3,413,822 shares during the last quarter. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,422,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,380,000 after buying an additional 1,548,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,870,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,365,000 after buying an additional 20,553 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC increased its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 4,239,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,874,000 after buying an additional 1,319,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 3,677,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,394,000 after buying an additional 386,296 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Itaú Unibanco alerts:

Shares of ITUB stock opened at $5.18 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.62 and a 200-day moving average of $5.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 12-month low of $3.48 and a 12-month high of $7.82. The firm has a market cap of $50.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.0261 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. This is a positive change from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.23%.

Separately, Grupo Santander lowered shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Itaú Unibanco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.83.

About Itaú Unibanco

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB).

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.